Kleinberg Kaplan Nabs Partner From Dechert

Law360 (December 12, 2019, 8:37 PM EST) -- Kleinberg Kaplan Wolff & Cohen PC has brought on a Dechert LLP attorney who is experienced in advising cross-border estate planning to bolster the firm’s estate planning and administration practice in New York. Joshua M. Kaplan is joining Kleinberg Kaplan as partner with a focus on helping clients with estate and tax administration issues, including collection of assets, preparation of probate documents and federal and state tax returns, the firm said Monday. He also advises clients, including hedge fund and private equity fund managers, on estate planning issues related to fund formation, ownership and disposition, according to the firm. “What’s really...

