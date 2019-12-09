AT&T Says Del. Unclaimed Property Audit Is Unconstitutional

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 11:11 PM EST) -- AT&T filed suit in Delaware federal court on Monday alleging the First State's financial authorities are violating the U.S. Constitution by making excessive demands for company records as part of an unclaimed property audit. The telecom giant and dozens of associated corporate entities claimed Delaware’s Department of Finance and the state’s escheator, who is in charge of the Office of Unclaimed Property, have taken actions that contravene the Fourth, Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments in the course of an audit meant to ensure the company is complying with Delaware’s unclaimed property law. The state authorities have demanded AT&T provide records related to “approximately...

