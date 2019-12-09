Jefferies To Pay $3.9M In Latest SEC Deal Over ADRs

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 7:12 PM EST) -- Jefferies LLC has agreed to pay $3.9 million to settle allegations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that the broker-dealer mishandled American depositary receipts, the agency said Monday. The SEC contends that Jefferies wrongly borrowed ADRs — U.S. securities that represent shares of foreign companies — from other brokers when Jefferies should have known that its counterparties didn’t actually own the underlying shares needed to support those ADRs. The SEC has been engaged in a multiyear crackdown on the markets for ADRs, a type of security that represents shares in non-U.S. companies but is priced in U.S. dollars, pays out...

