2nd Circ. Gives Indian Doctor Another Shot At Bias Suit

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 5:41 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit ruled on Monday that an Indian doctor who had her discrimination and trade secret lawsuit against a Manhattan endoscopy center thrown out should get another shot at pursuing the case. A three-judge panel said that, even though a New York federal court was correct to toss Dr. Indira Kairam's lawsuit against West Side GI LLC, the case should be remanded to allow her to amend her complaint again and said the flaws the trial court saw in her suit didn't have to spell doom. Though Kairam had already amended her suit twice, her attorney had asked the lower...

