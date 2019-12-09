Dow Plant In W. Va. Accused Of Emitting Cancer-Causing Gas

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 6:10 PM EST) -- A resident who lives near a Dow Chemical Co. entity's plant in West Virginia has filed a proposed class action against the company accusing it of emitting large amounts of a cancer-causing gas, exacerbating the area's cancer risk. Lead plaintiff Mark Letart wants to sue on behalf of a class of residents who spent at least one year living near the Institute, West Virginia, ethelene oxide plant operated by Union Carbide Corp. at any time since 1981, according to a suit filed in West Virginia federal court on Friday. He wants the company to pay for medical monitoring and damages connected...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS