Health Food Co. Says Edibles Maker Infringed 'Kiva' TM

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 6:50 PM EST) -- A health food company urged a California federal judge to toss a marijuana edibles maker’s defenses for using a "Kiva" brand that allegedly infringes on its trademarks, saying the edibles company can't show prior use of the name. Kiva Health Brands LLC argued in a motion for partial summary judgment Friday that it should prevail over Kiva Brands Inc. because the edibles maker cannot show that it has senior use of the name or continuous use predating Kiva Health’s trademark rights. Hawaii-based Kiva Health argued that KBI’s "Kiva"-branded cannabis-infused chocolate and candy infringe on registered trademarks it has had since as...

