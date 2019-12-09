SunEdison Sues US Trustee Over Bankruptcy Fee Hike

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 6:38 PM EST) -- SunEdison Inc. says it should not have to pay almost $1.2 million in increased fees to the U.S. Trustee Program, telling a bankruptcy court that the increase is unconstitutional because it was retroactively applied after the energy company emerged from Chapter 11 protection. In an adversary complaint filed Friday in a New York bankruptcy court, the renewable energy giant said that a fee increase passed by Congress in 2017 has been applied both erratically and retroactively on bankruptcy cases that have already concluded before the new fees could have been applied. SunEdison said the increase violates the Constitution’s uniformity clause and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS