J&J Talc Supplier Imerys Asks For More Time On Ch. 11 Plan

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 5:06 PM EST) -- Johnson & Johnson talc supplier Imerys Talc America Inc. is asking the Delaware bankruptcy court for another three months to file its Chapter 11 plan, saying it has made "a great deal of progress" toward negotiating a reorganization. In a motion filed Friday, Imerys said it should get another 90 days during which it is the only party that is allowed to file a Chapter 11 plan, saying it has made "good faith progress" toward a plan and needs more time to work without the "distraction, cost and delay" of competing proposals. "Despite the complicated legal issues and various parties involved...

