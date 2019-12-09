'Imaginary' Vote Concerns Raised In $1.9B Mindbody Deal Suit

Law360, Wilmington (December 9, 2019, 9:36 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor voiced concern Monday about the "logical extreme" of a stockholder suit to invalidate a recent, $1.9 billion go-private acquisition of Mindbody Inc., questioning claims that efforts to explain away alleged proxy and disclosure challenges would lead to "imaginary," corrected votes. Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick made the point during post-trial arguments in a suit seeking to scuttle the sale of wellness industry payment software provider Mindbody to Vista Equity Partners Management LLC under Sections 225 and 227 of the state's corporation law. Those sections allow the court to determine the result of an election and the rights...

