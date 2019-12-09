Romanians To Serve 2 Decades For $4M Email Scam

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 8:29 PM EST) -- A pair of Romanian nationals was sentenced to roughly 20 years behind bars for their part in an email fraud conspiracy that infected 400,000 computers and resulted in the theft of at least $4 million through a malware scam run from Bucharest, Ohio federal prosecutors said Friday. Bogdan Nicolescu, 37, and Radu Miclaus, 37, who were extradited to the U.S. in 2016, were found guilty in April of 21 counts of wire fraud conspiracy, wire fraud, aggravated identity theft and money laundering conspiracy as part of the Bayrob Group criminal enterprise, according to court records. On Friday, Nicolescu was sentenced to 20...

