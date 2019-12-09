Last-Ditch Bid To Save WTO Appeals Panel Falls Flat

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 4:40 PM EST) -- The Trump administration blocked a last-ditch proposal to preserve the World Trade Organization's Appellate Body on Monday, prompting WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo to push for more intensive consultations to resolve the impasse after the appeals panel goes dark. Deputy U.S. Trade Representative Dennis Shea brushed aside the latest version of a proposal from Dispute Settlement Body Chairman David Walker, which was meant to address the U.S. government's raft of concerns with the functioning of the Appellate Body. Shea said he viewed the document as well-intentioned but doing little to remedy the issues identified by the U.S. "The United States is disappointed...

