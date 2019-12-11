Venable Picks Mintz Veteran To Helm Telecom Group

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 4:46 PM EST) -- A telecom expert with more than two decades of experience counseling cable, broadband and other providers on regulatory issues has left Mintz to head up Venable’s communications practice in Washington, D.C. Craig A. Gilley, who specializes in guiding telecom players through day-to-day regulatory, compliance and transactional issues, joined Venable LLP last week after logging five years with Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo PC. Gilley told Law360 on Wednesday that when Venable reached out and offered him the leadership opportunity, he didn’t want to miss the chance to build up the group. “I’d been there five years and was happy...

