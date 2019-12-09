4th Circ. Follows 9th In Staying Public Charge Rule Block

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 10:45 PM EST) -- The Trump administration convinced another circuit court to pause an order blocking a rule that would penalize immigrants who rely on public assistance, though the rule remains blocked through a separate nationwide order. A Fourth Circuit panel voted 2-1 Monday to stay a Maryland federal judge's injunction, after the Ninth Circuit stayed injunctions by Washington and California federal judges on Thursday, while the government appeals the injunction. U.S. Circuit Judges J. Harvie Wilkinson III and Judge Paul V. Niemeyer voted to grant the motion to temporarily lift the injunction, while U.S. Circuit Judge Pamela Harris voted to deny it, according to the two-page...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS