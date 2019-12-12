Judge Urges Gov't, Esformes To Work Out Atty Fee Deal

Law360, Miami (December 12, 2019, 8:01 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday urged prosecutors and attorneys for convicted nursing home mogul Philip Esformes to work together on an agreement to unfreeze certain assets to cover millions in unpaid legal bills from Esformes’ trial to avoid a complicated legal battle over what fee amount is reasonable. At a hearing in Miami, U.S. District Judge Kathleen M. Williams suggested that Esformes’ attorneys could set precedent in the case or could get paid and urged them to hammer out another deal similar to an August 2018 agreement that allowed for $2.8 million in assets to be used to pay for...

