Texas Judge Says Fed. Circ. May Have Flubbed ATM Patent Ax

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 7:03 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit may have erred in reversing a U.S. International Trade Commission decision that financial services company Diebold Nixdorf Inc.'s imported ATMs infringe a patent owned by a rival ATM manufacturer, a Texas federal judge has ruled. Last August, the Federal Circuit flipped an ITC decision that Diebold’s imports infringed on rival Hyosung’s patent covering automated deposit technology, finding that parts of the patent were invalid as indefinite. A parallel district court case against Diebold then resumed, prompting Diebold to ask the court in April to toss the lawsuit in light of the invalidation of the patent. But U.S. District...

