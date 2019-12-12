House Passes Democrats' Bill To Tamp Down Drug Prices

Law360, Washington (December 12, 2019, 3:35 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed a major Democratic drug-pricing bill Thursday that would allow Medicare to negotiate lower prices, force drugmakers to include prices in television ads and cap out-of-pocket medication costs for seniors. The Lower Drug Costs Now Act, which passed on a 230-192 vote with just two Republicans in favor, would order the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to negotiate lower prices for dozens of common drugs every year, linking the maximum cost the government pays to an index of prices in other industrialized countries and allowing private insurers to pay the same negotiated rate....

