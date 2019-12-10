French Gov't Can't Dodge Case Over France.com Domain

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 1:36 PM EST) -- A federal judge is refusing to toss out a cybersquatting lawsuit that claims the French government illegally seized the domain name France.com from an American company, ruling such a dismissal would be premature. The order came in a case filed by a California-based company called France.com Inc., which says the Republic of France “misused the French judicial system to seize the domain” without payment. The French government has argued that the case should be dismissed, calling it an improper encroachment on the French court system, where the same dispute is currently pending. But U.S. District Judge Liam O’Grady ruled Friday that...

