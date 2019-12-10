Immigration Order Reviews Mean 'Life-Or-Death,' Justices Told

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 9:01 PM EST) -- A Lebanese citizen urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday to allow courts to review denials of torture protection requests from foreign citizens with criminal histories, stressing that judicial review is necessary over these "life-or-death" decisions. In an opening brief after the high court agreed to take up his case, Lebanese citizen Nidal Khalid Nasrallah argued that an Immigration and Nationality Act provision that limits the ability of immigrants with criminal convictions to appeal removal orders in circuit courts does not apply to requests for relief under the United Nations Convention against Torture, a treaty the U.S. signed in 1988....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS