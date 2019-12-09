Justices Told CFPB Setup 'Badly Flouts' Separation Of Powers

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 10:06 PM EST) -- The California law firm whose constitutional challenge to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is now before the U.S. Supreme Court kicked off its closely watched appeal on Monday by urging the justices to reject the agency’s single-director structure as an unprecedented, unacceptable threat to liberty. In an opening brief, Seila Law LLC argued that Congress crossed a line and created a “historical anomaly” with its design for the CFPB, which is structured under the Dodd-Frank Act as an independent agency led by a director who cannot be fired by the president except for cause. Distinguishing the CFPB from other instances where...

