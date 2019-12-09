XPO Logistics Accused Of Closing Facility To Punish Workers

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 8:13 PM EST) -- An ex-XPO Logistics warehouse worker has filed a charge with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, accusing the company of shuttering the facility she worked at as punishment for employees speaking publicly about alleged harassment and conditions that she said made it unsafe for pregnant employees. Lakeisha Nelson announced Monday that she has filed the EEOC charge against the transportation and logistics services provider accusing the company of illegal retaliation and termination, even though the company is arguing she wasn’t actually terminated. Nelson said she had been featured in articles in both the Guardian and The New York Times in which...

