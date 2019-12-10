Feds Say Bumble Bee's Ch. 11 Bid Deadline Is Too Rushed

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 2:07 PM EST) -- Federal antitrust lawyers are asking the Delaware bankruptcy court to put the brakes on Bumble Bee Foods LLC’s sale plans, saying a Jan. 2 bid deadline is too soon to get competitive offers. In a motion filed Monday the U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division, which last week secured the conviction of Bumble Bee’s former CEO on a price-fixing charge, asked the court to push back the timeline for the canned tuna company’s Chapter 11 auction by at least two weeks, saying the rapidly approaching holidays will limit the ability of potential buyers to prepare their bids. “The early deadline could...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS