Pa. Justices' Ruling Highlights Federal, State Wage Law Divide

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 5:29 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s recent decision in Chevalier v. General Nutrition Centers Inc.[1] reinforces the message that compliance by employers with federal wage law alone may not insulate them from violations of Pennsylvania wage law. Businesses operating in other states should also take note, as federal and state wage laws often do not align on a range of issues. In the GNC case, Pennsylvania’s high court held that overtime wages for salaried, nonexempt employees under the state wage statute must be calculated using a 1.5 multiplier rather than the 0.5 multiplier permitted under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act. Although it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS