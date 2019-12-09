Fired KU Coach Seeks Info On Scandals In $3M Contract Suit

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 10:09 PM EST) -- Former University of Kansas football coach David Beaty says he is being treated differently from "any other coach in KU history" by being denied the $3 million left on his deal because of an NCAA investigation, seeking more information on how the school is handling NCAA charges against its basketball program and Hall of Fame hoops coach Bill Self. Beaty, fired by the university in 2018, asked a Kansas federal court on Friday to compel the school’s athletics department to respond to questions and document requests over why it has not chosen to fire other coaches "for cause" embroiled in more serious...

