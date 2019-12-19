IP Pro Rejoins Harness Dickey In Boost To Texas Office

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 3:07 PM EST) -- Harness Dickey announced earlier this month that the firm has welcomed back to its Frisco, Texas, office a Wick Phillips senior associate with more than a decade of experience helping companies of all sizes strengthen, grow and protect their intellectual property portfolios. Ryan Jenlink is returning to Harness Dickey & Pierce PLC after about 21 months away and is rejoining the firm as a shareholder. Jenlink, who was with Harness Dickey for about a year and eight months before his stint at Wick Phillips, has represented clients in the oil and gas industry and in the biological, chemical, electrical and medical...

