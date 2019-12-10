Bitcoin 'Inventor' Fights Atty Fee Bid Over Sanctions

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 2:24 PM EST) -- Self-proclaimed Bitcoin inventor Craig Wright fought back Monday against a bid by his late partner’s estate for $658,581 in attorney fees and expenses incurred while trying to get Wright to comply with court orders, calling the request “egregious” and “unreasonable.” The hourly rates — $900 and $690 — requested by the attorneys for the estate of Wright’s late business partner David Kleiman far exceed the prevailing market rate, according to Wright. And the attorneys fail to provide evidence of how they spent the more than 700 hours they claim they did filing two motions and preparing for an evidentiary hearing, according...

