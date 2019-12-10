9th Circ. Tells Exxon It Must Turn Over Info On Refinery Fire

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 3:23 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Monday affirmed the authority of the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board to subpoena contested records from Exxon Mobil Corp. related to the board's investigation of an explosion and spill at a California oil refinery. Exxon had dodged some of the board's requests in a lower court by arguing that some of the information being sought wasn't relevant to the "facts, conditions and circumstances" of the February 2015 explosion at the Torrance, California, refinery that spewed pollutants into the air and exposed nearby residents to dangerous chemicals and toxins. But the Ninth Circuit said that although...

