Feds Back Puerto Rico Dioceses' High Court Pension Push

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 5:46 PM EST) -- Puerto Rico's highest court dropped the ball when it ruled that all Catholic entities in the territory were on the hook for $4.7 million in pension liability, the U.S. Solicitor General told the U.S. Supreme Court, urging the justices to step in and vacate that decision. In his brief Monday, Solicitor General Noel J. Francisco said the U.S. Supreme Court should grant the cert petition from the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of San Juan de Puerto Rico and several dioceses in a suit over an embattled pension plan. The U.S. Supreme Court asked the solicitor general for his input in June. The Puerto...

