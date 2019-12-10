House OKs Bill To Protect Native American Languages

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 5:58 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill that aims to preserve Native American languages by funding educational programs and reducing classroom size requirements for them. The Esther Martinez Native American Languages Programs Reauthorization Act, or S. 256, passed the House in a voice vote Monday following U.S. Senate approval in June. The bill, which reauthorizes two existing language programs at the Administration for Native Americans until 2024 and expands smaller tribal nations’ eligibility by reducing the minimum enrollment requirements, now awaits President Donald Trump’s signature to become law. Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., vice chairman of the Senate Committee on...

