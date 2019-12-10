PBGC OKs Slashing Cost Of Fighting Plan Withdrawal Liability

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 7:56 PM EST) -- Employers will pay much less to challenge the costs associated with leaving union pension plans once the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. authorizes reductions to the price of arbitration on Jan. 1, the agency announced Tuesday. In an announcement published in the Federal Register, the PBGC signed off on the American Arbitration Association's decision to slash the fees associated with challenging "withdrawal liability," the bill handed to employers when they exit union pension plans. Its approval goes into effect Jan. 1, at which point fees may drop by as much as tens of thousands of dollars for employers, the PBGC said....

