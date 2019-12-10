Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SG Urges Justices To Pass On Ariz.’s Tax Suit Against Calif.

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 6:56 PM EST) -- Arizona’s suit over California taxing Arizonans who only invested in a California company doesn't rise to the level of a case that should go before the U.S. Supreme Court, the solicitor general said, urging the court to decline the petition.

Solicitor General Noel Francisco said none of Arizona's claims justifies the U.S. Supreme Court exercising original jurisdiction. (AP) In a brief to the justices filed late Monday, U.S. Solicitor General Noel Francisco outlined an array of reasons that the government believes this dispute between two states does not rise to a matter the nation’s highest court should settle. 

In his reasoning, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies