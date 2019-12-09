Calif. Seeks $3.6M From CVS For Recycling Deposit Violations

Law360 (December 9, 2019, 10:54 PM EST) -- California environmental authorities accused dozens of CVS locations of breaking regulations related to recycling deposits for bottles and cans in an enforcement action announced Monday that is seeking more than $3.6 million from the pharmacy company. The Golden State's Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery, known as CalRecycle, said 81 CVS locations owe the state $1,829,000 in unpaid fees, which were assessed because the stores refused to accept bottles and cans for recycling despite being located in areas with no other options for consumers to get back a deposit they had paid on the containers. The regulator is seeking to collect...

