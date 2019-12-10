Ukraine Tells Top UK Court $3B Bond Fight Must Go To Trial

Law360, London (December 10, 2019, 4:35 PM GMT) -- Ukraine’s lawyers argued at Britain's highest court on Tuesday that the country should be able to argue at trial that Russia persuaded it to agree a $3 billion bond deal in 2013 by using unlawful behavior that amounted to economic duress. Bankim Thanki QC, counsel for Ukraine, told the U.K. Supreme Court there is an obvious domestic foothold that allows his client to dispute the validity of a $3 billion commercial bond it issued in 2013 with a defense of duress under English law. He said it “cannot be right” that a country’s threat to “annihilate” another country to allow it to...

