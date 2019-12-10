LC&F Administrators Win OK To Toss Conflicted Trustee

Law360, London (December 10, 2019, 6:39 PM GMT) -- Administrators for London Capital & Finance succeeded in removing its trustee Tuesday after a London court found that Global Security Trustees Ltd. was too tainted by its links to the collapsed bond firm to maintain the confidence of bondholders. In his written ruling, High Court Chief Master Matthew Marsh noted that GST at its inception in 2015 had “very close connections” with Buss Murton Law, one of the law firms that acted for London Capital. The law firm also had professional connections with some individuals who benefited from loans made by LCF, which raised over £237 million ($312.5 million) within two...

