Dems, Labor Embrace Revised North American Trade Accord

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 10:18 AM EST) -- Top House Democrats on Tuesday gave their endorsement to the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement after securing changes to the trade accord’s labor enforcement provisions that earned the crucial support of the AFL-CIO. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is meeting with his Canadian and Mexican counterparts to sign the revised deal this afternoon. Once the agreement is finalized, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she will begin moving the bill to the floor for a vote to ratify it. “It’s a victory for America’s workers, and one we take great pride in advancing,” the speaker said. House Ways and Means Committee Richard Neal, D-Mass.,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS