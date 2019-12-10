House Dems Unveil Temporary SALT Cap Repeal Bill

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 10:33 AM EST) -- The $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions would be temporarily eliminated under legislation introduced Tuesday by House Ways and Means Committee Democrats that would be paid for by raising the top individual tax rate. The proposal, dubbed the Restoring Tax Fairness for States and Localities Act, would double the $10,000 cap on income, property and sales tax deductions to $20,000 for married couples in 2019 and eliminate the cap entirely for 2020 through 2022. The bill would be paid for by restoring the top 39.6% individual tax rate, which would raise almost $191 billion between 2020 and 2027, according...

