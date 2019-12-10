Property Appraiser Says La. Board Flouts Antitrust Laws

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 3:22 PM EST) -- The Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board is restricting competition in the property appraisal game with a rule that blocks businesses from setting their own fees, a Louisiana federal judge heard Monday. The appraisal company bringing the suit told the court it lost its license for six months after the board accused it of charging fees that hadn’t been approved by a neutral third party in violation of its rules. By artificially inflating the price of those fees, the board broke federal antitrust laws and cost consumers more money than the market would have had them pay otherwise, iMortgage Services LLC said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS