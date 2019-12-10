Florida's Largest Marijuana Co. Hit With TCPA Suit

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 5:30 PM EST) -- The Sunshine State's largest medical marijuana company has been spamming users with unwanted texts, according to a potential class action filed Monday in Florida federal court. According to the complaint, Trulieve Inc. transmitted unsolicited messages touting "prerolls and flower," among other cannabis products, to "several thousands" of people, in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. Named plaintiff Mats Jaslow "estimates that he spent approximately 10 minutes investigating the unwanted text messages including how they obtained his number and who [Trulieve] was," according to the complaint. Trulieve opened its 40th dispensary in Florida in late November, and is eyeing four more...

