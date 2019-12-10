Feds Press Justices For Narrow Fix On CFPB Constitutionality

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 12:11 PM EST) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has told the U.S. Supreme Court that the removal protection given to its director is unconstitutional and can be struck down without taking the rest of the agency along with it, arguing that this is the sort of fix Congress intended when it passed the Dodd-Frank Act. In a brief filed late Monday, the CFPB and U.S. Department of Justice pushed back on California law firm Seila Law LLC's contention that the Dodd-Frank provision barring the president from firing the CFPB director except for cause cannot be sliced out from the statute that established the agency....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS