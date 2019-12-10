DACA Recipients Poised For Utah Bar Eligibility

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 5:39 PM EST) -- The Utah high court said Monday it was “confident” it had the authority to let unauthorized immigrants brought to the U.S. as children practice law in the state. The announcement came with a proposed rule change that would allow those qualified for protection under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program to get a state bar license. While the Utah bar does not limit admission to U.S. citizens, it does verify an applicant’s “legal presence” in the U.S., the court said, and denies admission to anyone who cannot show they are legally present, effectively blocking so-called Dreamers. The court said it...

