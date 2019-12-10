Sustainability-Focused PE Shop Nabs $165.5M For 1st Fund

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 3:15 PM EST) -- Spring Lane Capital, a private equity firm that provides capital for sustainability projects, announced Tuesday it has clinched its debut fund after receiving $165.5 million from limited partners. The fund, billed as Spring Lane Capital Fund I LP, garnered capital contributions from an investor base that includes pension funds, endowments, financial institutions and family offices across North America and Europe. Specific investors include BDC Capital, Fondaction, Fonds de solidarité FTQ and Palomino Capital Corp. Christian Zabbal, managing partner for Spring Lane, said in a statement that “we're pleased to introduce Spring Lane's unique investment model to the sustainability market." "The quality...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS