DOJ Taps Ex-Facebook GC To Oversee T-Mobile-Sprint Deal

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 5:41 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has asked a D.C. federal court to appoint a former Facebook general counsel to monitor compliance with the agency's settlement clearing the merger between Sprint and T-Mobile with the sale of prepaid businesses and spectrum to Dish. The DOJ filed an unopposed motion Monday seeking to appoint Theodore W. Ullyot as monitoring trustee for its deal with the companies, which includes network build-out and access requirements in addition to the asset sales. Ullyot, a former Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner, served as Facebook's general counsel from 2008 until 2013 and also served in President George W....

