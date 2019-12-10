Vape Maker Hit With Deceptive Marketing Suit In DC

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 6:42 PM EST) -- Myle Vape Inc., a company that received a letter last year from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for potentially unlawful marketing practices, was hit with a suit filed on behalf of the public in D.C. Superior Court claiming the company misled customers about its e-cigarette products. In Monday’s complaint, Naod Yimam claims to have purchased e-liquid pods for which Myle had not obtained the required premarket authorization from the FDA. Yimam filed the case on behalf of the public under D.C.’s Consumer Protection Procedures Act. In October 2018, the FDA sent Myle a letter requesting evidence that its products were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS