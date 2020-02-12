Booking.com Warns Supreme Court Of TM 'Mass Extinction'

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 7:39 PM EST) -- Booking.com is warning of a "mass extinction event for registered trademarks" if the U.S. Supreme Court upholds a ruling by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office that the web address is too generic for trademark protection. In a brief filed Wednesday, the travel site said the agency's approach would undo decades of case law on how to assess whether a name is generic, stripping protection from "countless" trademarks. Booking.com listed dozens of already-registered trademarks that it said wouldn't pass muster under the USPTO's policy, including The Container Store, Weather.com and Pizza Hut. "This is nonsense," Booking.com wrote. "Adopting the government's 'per...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS