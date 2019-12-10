DOJ Supports Rick Gates' Bid For No Prison Time

Law360, Washington (December 10, 2019, 6:24 PM EST) -- Prosecutors on Tuesday threw their support behind former Trump campaign deputy chairman Rick Gates' request to a D.C. federal judge to spare him prison time for lying to investigators and conspiring to commit financial fraud, saying he deserves leniency for his "extraordinary assistance" with former special counsel Robert Mueller. Government attorneys told U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson in a 19-page sentencing memorandum they agreed that Gates, who's due to be sentenced on Dec. 17 and is facing up to 10 years in prison, should only be sentenced to probation for his crimes. They lauded his cooperation as a star witness...

