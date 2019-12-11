Microsoft Wins PTAB Review Of Uniloc Data Patent

Law360 (December 11, 2019, 5:48 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board will review several claims in a Uniloc data delivery patent following a challenge from Microsoft. The board instituted inter partes review Monday of eight claims in Uniloc 2017 LLC’s patent, which involves exchanging data on portable devices, including over Bluetooth. Microsoft Corp. says the claims are invalid based on prior art. The tech giant had raised two grounds of review in its January petition — both based on obviousness — and the PTAB said only one is likely to be successful. But after the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in SAS Institute v. Iancu, partial approvals...

