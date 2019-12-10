NuVasive Tells 1st Circ. Noncompete Law Can't Help Ex-Rep

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 5:58 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts federal judge was right to bar a former NuVasive sales representative from working for a competitor for a year, the company told the First Circuit on Tuesday, saying Delaware law governs their agreement despite the Bay State's 2018 noncompete law. The contract between NuVasive and Timothy Day specifies that Delaware law will be used to settle disputes, according to the medical device maker's brief filed in response to Day's October appeal. Even though Massachusetts overhauled its noncompete law in 2018, those changes went into effect after Day was hired as a sales director for NuVasive, the company argued....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS