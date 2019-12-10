Players Unions Call For Review Of New Anti-Doping Code

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 9:58 PM EST) -- A group of major international sports players unions on Tuesday took aim at the global anti-doping regime for failing to protect the basic human rights of athletes, calling on the World Anti-Doping Agency to take a closer look at a new version of the global anti-doping code before it takes effect in just over a year. The World Players Association said the code results in several potential human rights abuses, from testing procedures, intrusions into personal data and privacy, arbitrary dispute resolution procedures and sanctions that have "a devastating impact on the careers and well-being of athletes who clearly are not 'cheats.'" The World Anti-Doping...

