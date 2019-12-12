Insurers Sue Shipper Over Damaged Rice Cargo

Law360, London (December 12, 2019, 3:11 PM GMT) -- AXA and AIG and several other insurers have filed a suit against a Swiss shipping giant for allegedly damaging a 521 kilogram shipment of rice that was heading from Pakistan to Madagascar. MSC Mediterranean Shipping breached a contract to load, handle and discharge 20 containers of rice from Karachi, Pakistan to Diego Suarez in Madagascar, the insurers allege. They are suing the Geneva-based shipping company for £76,000 ($100,000) plus fees, according to the filing at the High Court. The insurers said in their claim, which was dated Sept. 4 but only recently made public, that two vessels were intended to be carrying the...

