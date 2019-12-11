Shipper MSC Says Accusers To Blame In Rotten Mango Suit

Law360, London (December 11, 2019, 5:40 PM GMT) -- Swiss shipping giant MSC Mediterranean Shipping has hit back in a London court fight over damaged mangoes, denying that delays to the length of the voyage from Peru spoiled the cargo. In a Dec. 6 defense filing with the High Court, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co. SA contends that delays to the delivery of the time-sensitive fruit to ports in London and Rotterdam spoiled parts of the shipment. Instead, MSC argued, the producers must prove the mangoes were not defective before their journey. German specialist insurer Mund & Fester GmbH and 12 produce companies from around the world hit the transportation giants with the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS