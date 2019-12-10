USCIS Guidance Toughens Migrants' Path To Citizenship

Law360 (December 10, 2019, 9:29 PM EST) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on Tuesday released new guidance adopting two recent decisions from Attorney General William Barr that will make it harder for green card holders with criminal convictions to become US citizens. The agency is taking the decisions, which made it harder for immigrants with convictions for driving under the influence to duck deportation orders, a step further by adopting Barr’s interpretation that an immigrant with two or more DUI convictions in the last 10 years lacks "good moral character” when it comes to considering immigration applications. Having “good moral character” over the previous five years is a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS